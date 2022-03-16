Trifast plc (LON:TRI) Declares GBX 0.70 Dividend

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of TRI stock opened at GBX 116.69 ($1.52) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 144.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 144.39. Trifast has a one year low of GBX 110 ($1.43) and a one year high of GBX 170 ($2.21). The firm has a market cap of £158.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.57, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

TRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.38) price objective on shares of Trifast in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

