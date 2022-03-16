Tritax Big Box REIT’s (BBOX) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BBOX. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.06) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.45) to GBX 282 ($3.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.58) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 250 ($3.25) to GBX 275 ($3.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 255.29 ($3.32).

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Tritax Big Box REIT stock opened at GBX 235.20 ($3.06) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £4.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96. Tritax Big Box REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 176.30 ($2.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 288 ($3.75). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 233.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 232.51.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.