trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Short Interest Update

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 395,300 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the February 13th total of 585,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 983,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in trivago by 9.3% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,118,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in trivago by 216.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 250,574 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in trivago during the second quarter worth $609,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in trivago by 41.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 155,613 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in trivago by 216,650.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 119,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.22% of the company’s stock.
TRVG stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. trivago has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $5.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $720.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 1.66.
TRVG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on trivago in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.95.
trivago Company Profile (Get Rating)
trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on trivago (TRVG)
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.