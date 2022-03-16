trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Short Interest Update

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 395,300 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the February 13th total of 585,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 983,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in trivago by 9.3% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,118,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in trivago by 216.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 250,574 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in trivago during the second quarter worth $609,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in trivago by 41.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 155,613 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in trivago by 216,650.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 119,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

Get trivago alerts:

TRVG stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. trivago has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $5.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $720.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 1.66.

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. trivago had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $105.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that trivago will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRVG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on trivago in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.95.

trivago Company Profile (Get Rating)

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.