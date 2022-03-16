TruWealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 16,945 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 377,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 42,889 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 143,691 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 136,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.27.

KMI traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.30. The company had a trading volume of 171,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,623,463. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.86. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

