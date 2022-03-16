TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,473 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $39,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 13,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $4.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,422. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.48. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.70 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

