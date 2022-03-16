TruWealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,437 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.2% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.46. The company had a trading volume of 51,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,923,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $400.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.89.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,225 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.