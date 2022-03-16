TruWealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,628 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,501 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after purchasing an additional 600,657 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $967,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 115,588 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 71,991 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $144.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In other news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,129,765 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.05. 18,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,035,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $142.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.09.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

