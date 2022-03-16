TruWealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,392 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Netflix by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $16,378,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Netflix by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,403 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Netflix by 57.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,456 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $690.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $595.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

Shares of NFLX traded up $8.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $352.44. 72,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,048,482. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $420.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $552.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.82 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

