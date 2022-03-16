TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.700-$4.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.58 billion-$2.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.TTEC also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.040 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTEC. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.20.

Shares of TTEC stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.85. The company had a trading volume of 676 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,547. TTEC has a 12 month low of $68.83 and a 12 month high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.00 and its 200 day moving average is $88.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. TTEC had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $612.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TTEC will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $14,974,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,834,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,708,000 after buying an additional 84,161 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in TTEC by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in TTEC by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

