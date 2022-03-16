Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Lowered to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$39.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$32.00.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$32.67.
Shares of TSE TRQ opened at C$34.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.38. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.15 and a 1 year high of C$34.14.
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
