Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) PT Raised to C$40.00 at Eight Capital

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.75% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$34.33.

TSE TRQ traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$33.97. The company had a trading volume of 463,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,471. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$24.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.38. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.15 and a 1-year high of C$34.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.24.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

