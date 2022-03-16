Tuttle Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mirion Technologies in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE MIR traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.84. 92,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,588. Mirion Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.