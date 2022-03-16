Twin Vee PowerCats (OTCMKTS:TVPC) Trading Up 24.9%

Shares of Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVPC – Get Rating) were up 24.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 14,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 12,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.
About Twin Vee PowerCats (OTCMKTS:TVPC)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twin Vee PowerCats (TVPC)
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Twin Vee PowerCats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Vee PowerCats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.