Twin Vee PowerCats (OTCMKTS:TVPC) Trading Up 24.9%

Shares of Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVPC – Get Rating) were up 24.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 14,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 12,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.

About Twin Vee PowerCats (OTCMKTS:TVPC)

Twin Vee Powercats, Inc is a multi-industry company. It manufactures American-made products with American marine craftsmen in an American factory. The firm engages to build, buy and invest in Real Estate and boat sales. It owns and operates real estate assets in Florida. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Fort Pierce, FL.

