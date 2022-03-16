Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $43.65

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.65 and last traded at $43.79, with a volume of 45186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.36.

TWST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average of $87.63.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.17. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The company had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 3,517 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $184,114.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 659 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $39,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,461 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,667. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 3.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1.1% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 5.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 10.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

