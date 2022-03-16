U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Down 1.8%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.34 and last traded at $14.41. 1,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,535,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.68.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLCA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Silica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $87,995.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $226,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,796 shares of company stock worth $735,490 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,012 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 85,783 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter valued at $792,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,616 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 16,615 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 533,618 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 138,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,164 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

