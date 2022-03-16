UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 60,647 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,647 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,023,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,112,000. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 16.6% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,179,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,580 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 94.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 35,122 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIV. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.
NYSE AIV
opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01.
Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile (Get Rating)
Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
