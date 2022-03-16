UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 12,192 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,192 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APAM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter worth $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 83.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on APAM. Evercore ISI began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

NYSE:APAM opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.79.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 157.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 81.26%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

