UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.17 Million Stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MIME opened at $79.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.44. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $38.84 and a 52 week high of $85.48.

Mimecast ( NASDAQ:MIME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.02 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MIME has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

