UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.29 Million Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,961 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 91.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,631 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after buying an additional 126,439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,923,000 after buying an additional 320,016 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 725,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,765,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.96. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $33.25.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
Resideo Technologies Company Profile
Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.
