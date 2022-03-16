UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.29 Million Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,961 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 91.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,631 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after buying an additional 126,439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,923,000 after buying an additional 320,016 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 725,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,765,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.96. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.