UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 23,034 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,197 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,034 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $186,155.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.85.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

FULT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

