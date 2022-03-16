UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 5,876 Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Agora were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Agora by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,977,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,165 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agora by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,561,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after purchasing an additional 558,286 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agora by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,686,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,912,000 after purchasing an additional 808,822 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Agora by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,542,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,718,000 after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Agora by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 868,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,428,000 after purchasing an additional 409,394 shares during the last quarter. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

API has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:API opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $748.51 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.14. Agora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Agora had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 43.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

