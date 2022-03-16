UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,628 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,248,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 36.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 578,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,916,000 after purchasing an additional 153,063 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 61.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 115,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 44,118 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.28. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $1,376,749.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,723 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

About Taylor Morrison Home (Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.