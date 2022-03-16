UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 4,671 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,671 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in ALLETE during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 36.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the third quarter worth $49,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 25.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 15.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALE shares. StockNews.com upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ALLETE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

NYSE ALE opened at $66.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.21. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.84 and a twelve month high of $73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.56.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.50%.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

