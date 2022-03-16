UBS Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) a €32.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €32.00 ($35.16) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.77) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($33.52) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($28.57) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($36.26) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.90 ($35.05) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of €14.72 ($16.18) and a fifty-two week high of €20.42 ($22.44).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

