Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $4.47 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ulta Beauty in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $4.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ULTA has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $424.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.65.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $371.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $297.29 and a 12-month high of $422.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $370.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

