Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

UAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Under Armour from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.52.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Under Armour by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 1.2% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

