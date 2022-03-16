United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.20 billion-$28.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.23 billion.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.03.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNFI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Natural Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.25.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $99,982.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 512.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 111,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 93,230 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

