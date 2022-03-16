Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

UBX stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UBX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Roth Capital raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 48,483 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 27,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 551,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 112,602 shares during the period. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

