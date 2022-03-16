Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
UBX stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $7.25.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on UBX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Roth Capital raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.
About Unity Biotechnology (Get Rating)
Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.
