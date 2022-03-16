Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives $49.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.10.

UPWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, began coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $40,561.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $1,035,217.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,320 shares of company stock worth $1,508,326. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Upwork by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Upwork by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Upwork stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 39,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,384. Upwork has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.68.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Upwork had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

