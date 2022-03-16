Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Down 8.7%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) was down 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.53. Approximately 139,971 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,967,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 2.06.

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UEC. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 38.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

