USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.49% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Based on a number of near-term challenges, USA Compression Partners, LP appears to be a risky bet. The leading energy infrastructure provider hasn’t been totally immune to the coronavirus-induced downturn of recent past that affected volumes through its facilities. As it is, the partnership’s high and deteriorating debt-to-capitalization of 77.3% remain a cause of worry. Meanwhile, macro headwinds like supply chain disruptions and cost inflation have limited USA Compression Partners’ ability to ship packaged volumes to their customers. Therefore, the large-horsepower applications specialist, whose units have underperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas Mechanical & Equipment industry over the year-to-date period (+2.2% versus +19%), is unlikely to return to favor anytime soon. This calls for a bearish stance on the partnership.”

USAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on USA Compression Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

NYSE:USAC traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $17.34. 1,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.46 and a beta of 2.03. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.23.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after buying an additional 281,247 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 395.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,476,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $750,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. 22.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

