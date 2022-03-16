VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Short Interest Up 41.9% in February

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 852,400 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the February 13th total of 600,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 769,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

EGY stock opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.89. VAALCO Energy has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $7.41.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 41.11% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts predict that VAALCO Energy will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.42%.

In other VAALCO Energy news, CAO Jason Doornik sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $34,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Lawrence Fawthrop sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $193,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,598 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 24,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 642.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 176,943 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 444,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

EGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.