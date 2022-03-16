Vai Market Capitalization Achieves $51.76 Million (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last week, Vai has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $51.76 million and $47,418.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00002181 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00045974 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,769.25 or 0.06710843 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,138.17 or 0.99691908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00039637 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

