Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 155.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,394,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,831,000 after buying an additional 94,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $262.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.82 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

