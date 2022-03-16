Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 117.7% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 91,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

VHT opened at $244.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.20. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $221.83 and a 1 year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.