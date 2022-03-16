Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VGLT) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VGLT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $80.15 and last traded at $80.20. 2,706,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 3,454,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.94.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.61.

