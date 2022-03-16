Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTHR) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTHR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $187.36 and last traded at $187.80. Approximately 19,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 28,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.52.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.20.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.