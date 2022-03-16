Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,765 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,343,000 after buying an additional 1,904,211 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,642,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,360,000 after buying an additional 297,047 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,259,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,955,000 after buying an additional 429,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,823,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,215,000 after buying an additional 372,174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.49 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

