Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Legacy Wealth Management Inc

Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $482,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,297,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,576,000 after purchasing an additional 673,361 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,033,000 after purchasing an additional 638,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,588.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 522,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,934,000 after purchasing an additional 491,168 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $214.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $199.50 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.89.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

