Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) to announce $61.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.37 million. Veracyte posted sales of $36.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year sales of $269.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $267.60 million to $271.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $326.37 million, with estimates ranging from $310.90 million to $333.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Veracyte.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Veracyte from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.30. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $59.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $577,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Veracyte by 618.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Veracyte by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Veracyte by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

About Veracyte (Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veracyte (VCYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.