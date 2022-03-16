VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. VerifyMe had a net margin of 501.02% and a return on equity of 22.43%.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRME opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.02. VerifyMe has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.35.

Get VerifyMe alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VerifyMe stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of VerifyMe as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.