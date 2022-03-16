Veriti Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 46.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SPG. Argus upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.65.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $128.88 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.68 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.58. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 96.49%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.