Veriti Management LLC Decreases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,919 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 550,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,585,000 after acquiring an additional 104,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 134,815 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 698,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after acquiring an additional 117,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMY stock opened at $69.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $152.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $70.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.04.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

