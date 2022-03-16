Veriti Management LLC Has $621,000 Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Veriti Management LLC cut its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in América Móvil by 215.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,419,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,756,000 after buying an additional 3,701,053 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in América Móvil by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,522,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $79,908,000 after buying an additional 89,440 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the third quarter valued at about $36,277,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in América Móvil by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 45.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 425,014 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 132,546 shares in the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMX opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). América Móvil had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

