Veriti Management LLC Has $718,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 458.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,593 shares of company stock worth $8,918,279 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMB. Bank of America raised their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

NYSE:WMB opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.08.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 137.10%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

