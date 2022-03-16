Veriti Management LLC Purchases 12,271 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vale by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vale by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vale by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period.

Get Vale alerts:

Shares of VALE opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.718 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VALE. HSBC upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

About Vale (Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.