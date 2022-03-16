Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Short Interest Update

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 302,100 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the February 13th total of 231,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,990,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VWDRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 220.00 to 190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.00.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

VWDRY stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.77 and a beta of 0.92. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment contains sale of onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, and development sites. The Service segment offers service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.