Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Shares Gap Up to $5.33

Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.33, but opened at $5.53. Vicarious Surgical shares last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 1 shares.

RBOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicarious Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a current ratio of 61.49.

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $45,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $56,523.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,215 shares of company stock valued at $126,740.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBOT. VK Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,386,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,472,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,962,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,399,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 38,688.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 815,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile (NYSE:RBOT)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.