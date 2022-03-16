Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Shares Gap Up to $5.33

Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.33, but opened at $5.53. Vicarious Surgical shares last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 1 shares.
RBOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicarious Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a current ratio of 61.49.
In other news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $45,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $56,523.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,215 shares of company stock valued at $126,740.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBOT. VK Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,386,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,472,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,962,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,399,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 38,688.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 815,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.
Vicarious Surgical Company Profile (NYSE:RBOT)
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
