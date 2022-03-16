Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Acquires 8,722 Shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 256,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $3,743,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 570,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after buying an additional 40,797 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000.

Get CollPlant Biotechnologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:CLGN opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.45 million and a PE ratio of -71.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Profile (Get Rating)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.