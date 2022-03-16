Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 598,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,087 shares during the quarter. Reynolds Consumer Products accounts for about 1.1% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $18,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on REYN shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.30. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.35.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 59.74%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

